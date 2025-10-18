Pune: Man Booked For Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog In Model Colony; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Chaturshringi Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Another case of animal cruelty has come to light in Pune, where a man was allegedly seen sexually assaulting a dog. The residents of Model Colony and a local animal lover have filed a complaint against a man accused of sexually assaulting a stray dog.

The complainant, Sanjay Ramchandra Shinde (59), a resident of Model Colony, lodged a complaint at the Chaturshringi Police Station, alleging that a man sexually assaulted a stray dog. Shinde has been feeding stray dogs in the area for years, along with his friends Bhagyendra Chudasama, Sahil Karande, and Roger Joseph.

According to police reports, on October 10, while feeding animals near Om Super Market, the complainant realised that a familiar stray from the Mahadev Temple area near Mahale Market had not been seen for several days. Then they began asking around and were horrified to learn from locals that the dog had been the victim of a brutal act of sexual abuse.

According to the information shared by residents, the alleged incident took place between 10:30 p.m. on September 22 and 4:00 a.m. on September 23.

The accused has been identified as Shyamrao Dhotre, a resident of Wadarwadi. A video of the alleged act, circulated among some locals, confirmed it was true. The video has gone viral on social media, and the outraged netizens are reacting strongly to it, demanding action.

The traumatised dog has reportedly been unwell and withdrawn since the incident. “I have been feeding these animals for years; they trust us completely. To know that someone could do something so cruel is unbearable,” said Shinde.

Following his statement, Police Sub-Inspector Snehal Patil recorded the complaint and assured that appropriate legal action would be taken.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident has triggered outrage among citizens and animal welfare groups, who have demanded swift and stern punishment for the accused. “This is not just a crime against an animal; it’s a crime against humanity,” said one local activist.