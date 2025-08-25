IMA Pune Welcomes GST Cut On Cancer & Essential Medicines; Urges Full GST Exemption On Anti-Cancer, Diabetic, Cardiac Drugs | Sourced

Pune: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune branch, has welcomed the GST Council’s recent decision to reduce GST on several cancer-related and other essential medicines, calling it a positive step towards making healthcare more affordable for citizens.

'Relief for Patients Struggling With High Treatment Costs'

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary, Hospital Board of India, said, "This move would benefit patients in the city and surrounding districts who are struggling with the rising cost of treatment for cancer, chronic illnesses, and other life-threatening conditions."

The IMA office bearers, Pune branch, stated, “This reduction is a much-needed relief for patients and their families."

IMA Pune’s Key Demands:

IMA Pune has urged the government to exempt GST entirely on a broad category of essential drugs, including:

- Anti-cancer therapies (chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapies)

- Antidiabetics (including insulin and oral agents)

- Antihypertensives and cardiac medicines

- Drugs used for chronic kidney disease, collagen vascular diseases, thyroid disorders, asthma, COPD, osteoporosis, and serious infections

- Intravenous immunoglobulin and drugs used in hematological conditions such as hemophilia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Demand for Lower GST on Medical Equipment

Medical equipment forms the backbone of healthcare delivery. A reduction in GST rates would significantly lower operational costs for hospitals and clinics, making treatment more affordable in Pune and across Maharashtra.

Procedural Hurdles in GST and TAN Registration

Local IMA branches, including Pune, are facing procedural hurdles in obtaining GST and TAN registrations due to nomenclature-related issues. IMA has requested the GST Council’s intervention to enable a smoother registration process nationwide.

Call for GST Exemption on Hospital Beds

Hospital beds are an essential part of healthcare infrastructure and not a luxury item. IMA strongly recommends that GST be completely removed on hospital beds to ensure affordable hospitalization for patients.

Appeal to Remove GST on Health Insurance Premiums

IMA has also appealed for the removal of GST on health insurance premiums to reduce the financial burden on families. This step, they argue, will encourage wider adoption of health insurance and improve access to healthcare during medical emergencies.

Wider Impact on Public Health in Western Maharashtra

IMA Pune, being a major medical hub of Western Maharashtra, caters not only to city residents but also to patients from rural and semi-urban areas. Therefore, lowering the costs of medicines, equipment, and insurance will have a far-reaching impact on public health outcomes in the region.