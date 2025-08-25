NGT Orders Pune Police, MPCB To Submit Noise Pollution Report Post Ganeshotsav | Representational Image

Pune: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit a detailed report within four weeks after the Ganesh Festival 2025 on the action taken against noise pollution violations.

During the hearing, DCP (Special Branch) Dr. Sandeep Bhajibhakare informed the Tribunal that loudspeakers at Ganesh Mandals have been capped at 100 watts, with the capacity to be reduced based on location in consultation with the MPCB. He also stated that police have seized instruments in two cases, issued warnings to mandals, and registered 124 cases in 2024 and six in 2025 under noise pollution laws.

However, the Tribunal directed the police not to restrict the number of Dhol-Tasha-Zanj troupe members to 30, as the Supreme Court has stayed that condition.

MPCB, in its affidavit, said it has deployed 300 trained student volunteers for monitoring, displayed real-time noise levels at pandals and junctions, and will publish the list of violators online for 90 days.

A noise pollution helpline, “112,” and mobile number 8975283100 have also been made available.

The matter will be heard again on October 29, 2025.

Sub-Regional Officer of MPCB Pune, Kartikeya Langote said, "Last year we conducted noise monitoring exercises and this year too we will be conducting that. We have kept 300 volunteers which includes students from different colleges and they have been trained over the time to monitor and tackle issues pertaining to noise pollution."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre said, "This year we have conducted various meetings with Ganesh mandal representatives regarding the noise limit. This includes 100 meetings at police chowki level, 80 meetings at police station, 30 at zonal and 7 meetings at commissionerate level. In every meeting we have conveyed the rules regarding DJ ban, noise limit, loudspeaker watt limitations etc. All required efforts had been done regarding the awareness about noise pollution control during Ganesh festival. Now we will be conducting the monitoring activities along with MPCB and action will be taken against those who will violating the norms."