Pune VIDEO: MNS Demands Immediate Opening Of Sinhagad Road Flyover; Multiple Workers Detained During Protest | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Pune has yet again protested an unopened flyover on Sinhagad Road that is already completed. The protest took place on Monday, and police managed to control the situation. The MNS Pune alleges that the Sinhagad Road flyover, despite being completed, is not open for public use because the ruling party is waiting for a formal 'muhurat'.

A video of this is going viral on social media. In the video, MNS workers can be seen raising slogans and police detaining the agitators. The flyover is considered vital by residents to solve the long-standing traffic congestion issue on Sinhagad Road.

MNS has demanded the immediate opening of the bridge. The bridge connects the Vitthalwadi and Manikbaug areas on Sinhagad Road.

Similar Protest In Shivajinagar

MNS staged a similar protest before the inauguration of the University Road Flyover.

The Pune University Road flyover was inaugurated last week. Before its inauguration, MNS in Pune staged a similar protest. The flyover was vital to solving traffic congestion on Ganeshkhind Road. The University Chowk connects the Aundh, Pashan, and Baner areas to Shivajinagar. Before its official inauguration by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MNS had unofficially inaugurated it. Police intervention was also witnessed then.