March From Jalna To Mumbai Begins August 27 For Reservation Agitation — Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Announces | File Photo

Jalna: Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters have once again intensified the Maratha reservation agitation. They will stage an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on August 29, for which they will march to Mumbai from Jalna district on August 27, Jarange announced at a press conference in Antarwali Sarati on Monday. He also appealed for one of the roads in Mumbai to be designated for the agitators to reach Azad Maidan.

Jarange stated that they are firm on their previous demands. They want a notification that states Maratha and Kunbi are one, and they want a notification with the Hyderabad gazette attached. He said that no excuses would be heard, and no one should oppose it. He added that all demands should be accepted immediately and that they would not return until all demands are met.

The "Sage-Soyare" Act has not been implemented in the past one and a half years. The government should not maintain its autocratic attitude. There will be no further discussions on this, Jarange said.

A meeting was recently held at Palasgaon in Nanded district, where a collective oath to go to Mumbai was taken. The Maratha community has united once again on the demand for reservations. The entire state is now eagerly watching the final stage of the agitation. The agitators mentioned that the government should accept all the demands of the Maratha community and implement them immediately.