 March From Jalna To Mumbai Begins August 27 For Reservation Agitation — Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Announces
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMarch From Jalna To Mumbai Begins August 27 For Reservation Agitation — Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Announces

March From Jalna To Mumbai Begins August 27 For Reservation Agitation — Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Announces

Jarange said that they will march toward Mumbai on August 27 and will halt at Shivneri. On August 28, they will proceed from Chakan to Lonavala, Vashi, and Chembur, and then reach Azad Maidan. The earlier plan to go through Malshej Ghat has been canceled to prevent difficulties for the agitators, he said

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
March From Jalna To Mumbai Begins August 27 For Reservation Agitation — Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Announces | File Photo

Jalna: Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters have once again intensified the Maratha reservation agitation. They will stage an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on August 29, for which they will march to Mumbai from Jalna district on August 27, Jarange announced at a press conference in Antarwali Sarati on Monday. He also appealed for one of the roads in Mumbai to be designated for the agitators to reach Azad Maidan.

Jarange stated that they are firm on their previous demands. They want a notification that states Maratha and Kunbi are one, and they want a notification with the Hyderabad gazette attached. He said that no excuses would be heard, and no one should oppose it. He added that all demands should be accepted immediately and that they would not return until all demands are met.

Read Also
Pune Pubs, Bars Face Heat For Allowing Underage Entry, Police Issue Fresh Directives: No Entry...
article-image

The "Sage-Soyare" Act has not been implemented in the past one and a half years. The government should not maintain its autocratic attitude. There will be no further discussions on this, Jarange said.

A meeting was recently held at Palasgaon in Nanded district, where a collective oath to go to Mumbai was taken. The Maratha community has united once again on the demand for reservations. The entire state is now eagerly watching the final stage of the agitation. The agitators mentioned that the government should accept all the demands of the Maratha community and implement them immediately.

FPJ Shorts
Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
Dentsu Lays Off 3,400 Employees Globally Amid Cost-Cutting Drive
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
'Ganpati Dance Nahi Kar Payenge': Shilpa Shetty Makes A Sad Face As She Won't Be Celebrating Festival This Year
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns
Nazara Tech Shares Slide 20% In 4 Days Amid Online Gaming Bill Concerns

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NGT Orders Pune Police, MPCB To Submit Noise Pollution Report Post Ganeshotsav

NGT Orders Pune Police, MPCB To Submit Noise Pollution Report Post Ganeshotsav

IMA Pune Welcomes GST Cut On Cancer & Essential Medicines; Urges Full GST Exemption On Anti-Cancer,...

IMA Pune Welcomes GST Cut On Cancer & Essential Medicines; Urges Full GST Exemption On Anti-Cancer,...

Jalna District Collector Ashima Mittal Distributes Shelter & Hygiene Kits To 300 Rain-Affected...

Jalna District Collector Ashima Mittal Distributes Shelter & Hygiene Kits To 300 Rain-Affected...

Paryushan Parv: 10-Day Program Begins At Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple In Chhatrapati...

Paryushan Parv: 10-Day Program Begins At Shri 1008 Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple In Chhatrapati...

March From Jalna To Mumbai Begins August 27 For Reservation Agitation — Maratha Activist Manoj...

March From Jalna To Mumbai Begins August 27 For Reservation Agitation — Maratha Activist Manoj...