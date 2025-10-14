Nashik Zilla Parishad Launches MH-UID Training Workshop For Digital Mapping Of Public Assets | Representative Pic

As per the suggestion of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, IAS, a training workshop under the initiative ‘Maharashtra Infrastructure Unique ID (MH-UID)’ was organised at the Late Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium in order to provide unique ID numbers (Unique Identification Number – UID) to public infrastructure assets in the state of Maharashtra.

Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde said that through this initiative, digitization and GIS mapping of all assets owned by the Zilla Parishad will help in effective management, maintenance, fund planning and avoidance of repetition of assets.

This scheme is very useful for the integrated management of infrastructure assets in the state, and he also instructed the officers and employees present to implement this initiative on priority and responsibly.

During the training, expert Shashikant Solanki provided detailed training on the basis of the ‘MH UID User Manual’ at the Maharashtra State Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC).

The process of digitizing the information of immovable properties under the Zilla Parishad, such as Anganwadi Centres, Primary Health Centres, Veterinary Clinics, Gram Panchayat offices, others and giving them certified unique ID numbers will be implemented in the future.

Due to this workshop, the digital registration, tracking and management of public infrastructure and properties under the Zilla Parishad in rural areas will be carried out more efficiently and scientifically.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Executive Officer General Administration Mahesh Patil, Executive Engineer Sandeep Sonawane, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Sanjay Shinde, and Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul were present in large numbers.