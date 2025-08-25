Pune VIDEO: NCP-SP Baramati MP Supriya Sule Meets Family Of 11-Year-Old Girl Killed In Hinjawadi Accident | Video Screengrab

Hinjawadi: Baramati MP Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) met with the grieving family of an 11-year-old girl who lost her life in the Hinjawadi road accident. After meeting the family, Sule spoke to the media and threatened to protest on the roads after Ganeshotsav if the Maharashtra Government does not focus on Hinjawadi's issues as a priority.

Eleven-year-old Pratyusha Santosh Borate lost her life when a cement mixer collided with her on August 12. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have put a ban on heavy vehicles moving in the city during a specified time. The accident happened during this restricted time when no heavy vehicles were allowed to move.

Pratyusha's parents have alleged negligence on the part of the police and the builder who employed the mixer driver. They have protested in front of a prominent builder's office in Hinjawadi. Also, residents of the Joyville Housing Society took out a flashlight march condemning this incident.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule, in whose constituency the Hinjawadi area falls, visited the grieving parents and promised them justice.

Videos of this meeting were shot, where the family can be seen with their hands joined, demanding justice for their deceased daughter from Sule.

Sule spoke to reporters after the meeting. She said, "Heavy vehicles have been completely banned at specific times, yet this is still not being followed. The Chief Minister should take strong action on this. Tomorrow, our people will visit the Hinjawadi Police Station to register a crime against the builder. As a local public representative, I will stand behind this family."

Sule continued saying, "I am going to write to the Chief Minister about the road conditions, electricity shortages, and people's safety. Even with rules and regulations, people don't follow them. The Chief Minister should look into Hinjawadi issues with priority and a solution must be found. If it doesn't happen, then after Ganeshotsav we will protest here. The RMC plants should be closed in residential areas. I myself closed one which was operating in the Sinhagad Road area. We will demand the closure of this plant too."

Sule also said that it's unfortunate that an area like Hinjawadi has its infrastructure collapsing due to the government's incapability. She claimed that internationally, the name of Hinjawadi IT Park is being ruined, and this is the failure of the government.