'I Want To Spoil The Child': Sunny Kaushal Reveals He Wants To Be A 'Fun Uncle' To Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Baby

Last month, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced that they are expecting their first child, and their fans and industry people were very happy with the good news. Sunny Kaushal is also very excited to become a chachu (paternal uncle), and recently, in an interview, he stated that he wants to be a fun uncle who will spoil the child.

While talking to Times of India, Sunny said, "This is the first time we’re all experiencing this kind of joy. Right now, we're just waiting for the day when the baby arrives and we can welcome the child to the family."

"We’re waiting with bated breath for the new arrival. I'll make sure I’m a fun uncle. I want to spoil the child... that’s the kind of chachu I want to be," he added.

A few days ago, while talking to Instant Bollywood about Katrina and Vicky's baby, Sunny had said, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai. Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (It's happy news and everyone is delighted. We’re also nervous about what lies ahead). So, we are just waiting for that day to come."

Katrina Kaif Baby Shower

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Katrina and Vicky had planned a baby shower on Monday, October 6, 2025. Reportedly, it was an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Katrina Kaif Due Date

While it is not yet known when Katrina's due date is, some media reports suggest that the actress will be delivering this month. So, let's wait and watch!

While making the announcement of the pregnancy. Vicky and Katrina had shared a cute picture, and captioned it as, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."