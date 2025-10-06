Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report

Instagram: Katrina Kaif / Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together. A couple of weeks ago, the actors took to social media to announce their pregnancy. They shared a picture in which Vicky is touching Katrina's baby bump, and the couple captioned the post as, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic)."

While it is not yet known when Katrina's due date is, reportedly she will be delivering this month. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, today, October 6, 2025, a baby shower of the actress is going to take place at their house. It will be attended by family members and close friends.

The portal is also speculating that Chef Shilarna Vaze will be handling the catering for the occasion. The chef on her Instagram story asked people to guess whose baby shower she is catering for. Check out the post below...

Sunny Kaushal On Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

Recently, while talking to Instant Bollywood about Katrina and Vicky's child, Sunny said, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai. Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (It's happy news and everyone is delighted. We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come."

Bollywood Celebs On Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

After Vicky and Katrina announced their pregnancy, many Bollywood celebs congratulated them. Akshay Kumar wrote, "So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev." Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Sooooooo happy for you guys!!!!!"