 Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together, and ahead of the delivery, reportedly, the couple has planned a baby shower. According to a report, the baby shower will take place today, October 6, 2025, and it will be attended by family and close friends.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Katrina Kaif / Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together. A couple of weeks ago, the actors took to social media to announce their pregnancy. They shared a picture in which Vicky is touching Katrina's baby bump, and the couple captioned the post as, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic)."

While it is not yet known when Katrina's due date is, reportedly she will be delivering this month. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, today, October 6, 2025, a baby shower of the actress is going to take place at their house. It will be attended by family members and close friends.

Read Also
'Nervous Hai Ki Aage Jaake...': Chachu-To-Be Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About Katrina Kaif, Vicky...
article-image

The portal is also speculating that Chef Shilarna Vaze will be handling the catering for the occasion. The chef on her Instagram story asked people to guess whose baby shower she is catering for. Check out the post below...

Sunny Kaushal On Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

FPJ Shorts
Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video
Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video
Bye-Elections 2025: Poll Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies Announced; Check Details - VIDEO
Bye-Elections 2025: Poll Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies Announced; Check Details - VIDEO
BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12
BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12
Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case
Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case

Recently, while talking to Instant Bollywood about Katrina and Vicky's child, Sunny said, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai. Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (It's happy news and everyone is delighted. We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come."

Read Also
Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan & More Bollywood And TV Actresses Who Became Pregnant In Their...
article-image

Bollywood Celebs On Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

After Vicky and Katrina announced their pregnancy, many Bollywood celebs congratulated them. Akshay Kumar wrote, "So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev." Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Sooooooo happy for you guys!!!!!"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rab Rakha': How Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Lehenga Pays Tribute To Late Mother Mona Shourie

'Rab Rakha': How Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Lehenga Pays Tribute To Late Mother Mona Shourie

Pawan Singh Slammed For Sending New Car To Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh For A Drive After Stopping...

Pawan Singh Slammed For Sending New Car To Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh For A Drive After Stopping...

Shilpa Shetty Relishes On Delicious Vada Pav After Temple Visit

Shilpa Shetty Relishes On Delicious Vada Pav After Temple Visit

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Plan A Baby Shower Ahead Of The Delivery: Report

Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink...

Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink...