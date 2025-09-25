Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan & More Bollywood And TV Actresses Who Became Pregnant In Their Late 30s Or 40s

Instagram: Katrina Kaif / Kareena Kapoor Khan

A couple of days ago, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the good news with everyone that they are expecting their first child. Soon, everyone started talking about Katrina's age as the actress, at 42, is all set to embrace motherhood. However, before Katrina, many Bollywood and TV actresses became pregnant in their late 30s and 40s. Check out the list below...

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena broke many stereotypes about pregnancy. She gave birth to her first son, Taimur, at 36 and her second son, Jeh, at 40. Not just that, throughout both pregnancies, she worked and never took a break.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu became a mother at the age of 43. Her daughter Devi was born in November 2022.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a mother at the age of 38. Aaradhya was born in 2011.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, who won her first National Award this year at the age of 47, had embraced motherhood at the age of 37. Her daughter Adira was born in 2015.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan was blessed with triplets in 2008. The choreographer, filmmaker, and actress had become a mother at the age of 43 through IVF.

Anita Hassanandani

Many TV actresses have also embraced motherhood in their late 30s or 40s, and one of them is Anita Hassanandani. The Naagin actress became a mother at the age of 40.

Kishwer Merchant

Bigg Boss season 9 contestant Kishwer Merchant also became a mother at the age of 40. She and her husband, Suyyash Rai, welcomed their son in 2021.

Bharti Singh

Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bharti Singh also broke many stereotypes about pregnancy. The comedian became a mother at the age of 38, and throughout her pregnancy, she was working. Not just that, just a few days after delivering the baby, she was back on the sets of her show.

Rihanna

We are ending our list with an international celeb. Internationally, becoming a mother in the late 30s, 40s, or even in the 50s is quite common. However, in India we follow a norm of early marriage and pregnancy. Rihanna became a mother recently at the age of 37. She welcomed her third child on September 13, 2025.

Clearly, these women prove that age is just a number, and a woman can embrace motherhood even in their 30s and 40s.