Rihanna-ASAP Rocky Welcome Babygirl; Name Her 'Rocki Irish Mayers': What Does It Mean?

Rihanna-ASAP Rocky welcome babygirl | Image Courtesy: Rihanna's Instagram

Rihanna just gave her fans the sweetest surprise, and this time it has nothing to do with music or fashion. The global superstar and her husband, rapper ASAP Rocky, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl born on September 13, 2025.

The singer took to Instagram to break the news, sharing a carousel of pictures and revealing their baby girl's name: “Rocki Irish Mayers”. In the photos, the little girl is seen twinning with her mom in matching pink outfits, exuding cuteness that had fans swooning worldwide.

Check it out below:

What does 'Rocki Irish Mayers' stand for?

For fans curious about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby girl’s name, Rocki Irish Mayers carries a personal meaning to it. While its definition hasn’t been officially explained, Rocki is often associated with strength and resilience. Interestingly, it’s a sweet nod to dad ASAP Rocky himself, whose real name is Rakim Mayers and whose childhood nickname was “Rocky.”

ASAP Rocky, in a past interview, couldn’t hide his excitement about the possibility of welcoming a girl. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl… I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that,” he confessed. And now her name carries the legacy of her dad.

Meanwhile, the middle name Irish adds a lyrical softness to balance the boldness of Rocki, and many believe it reflects Rihanna’s rich, multicultural heritage.

Joins RZA and Riot

Rocki Irish Mayers joins her older brothers, RZA and Riot, completing a trio that already seems destined to rule the world with their star power. Fans still remember when Rihanna stunned the world by revealing her third pregnancy bump just at the iconic 2025 Met Gala, stepping onto the red carpet in a Marc Jacobs suit. That bold debut now feels like the perfect prelude to her daughter’s grand arrival.