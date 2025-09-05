 Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Cropped T-Shirt On LA Streets Ahead Of Baby No. 3 Delivery With A$AP Rocky—PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Cropped T-Shirt On LA Streets Ahead Of Baby No. 3 Delivery With A$AP Rocky—PHOTOS

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Cropped T-Shirt On LA Streets Ahead Of Baby No. 3 Delivery With A$AP Rocky—PHOTOS

Singer Rihanna is set to welcome her third baby with longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple announced the news at the Met Gala 2025 in New York, where Rihanna revealed her baby bump in a chic light blue two-piece outfit. On Wednesday, she was spotted in Los Angeles, flaunting her bump in a striped cropped tee and low-waist jeans.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

Singer Rihanna is all set to welcome her third baby with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple made the announcement at the Met Gala 2025 in New York, where Rihanna revealed her baby bump in a stunning light blue two-piece outfit, officially confirming her pregnancy.

Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump On LA Streets

Ahead of her delivery, on Wednesday, September 3, the singer was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Los Angeles, proudly showing off her bump. Keeping her off-duty look casual yet stylish, Rihanna wore a striped cropped T-shirt paired with low-waist blue denim jeans, once again proving that she is always a fashion icon. Keeping her curls let loose, Rihanna opted for a subtle make-up. Her sons accompanied her.

Check out the photos:

FPJ Shorts
CBI Red Notice Leads To Harshit Babulal Jain’s Deportation From UAE, Handed Over To Gujarat Police
CBI Red Notice Leads To Harshit Babulal Jain’s Deportation From UAE, Handed Over To Gujarat Police
Samsung Galaxy S24 To Be Relaunched In India With New Processor, Teased Ahead Of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025
Samsung Galaxy S24 To Be Relaunched In India With New Processor, Teased Ahead Of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025
Who Is Anjali Krishna? IPS Officer Involved In Verbal Spat With Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Over Illegal Excavation In Solapur
Who Is Anjali Krishna? IPS Officer Involved In Verbal Spat With Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Over Illegal Excavation In Solapur
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Vidhie Mukerjea Cross-Examined In Court, Contradicts Earlier Statements & Faces Tough Questions On Bank Accounts, Funds
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Vidhie Mukerjea Cross-Examined In Court, Contradicts Earlier Statements & Faces Tough Questions On Bank Accounts, Funds
Read Also
'Glory Belongs To God Alone': Rihanna Reacts After Partner A$AP Rocky's Acquittal In 2021 Gun...
article-image

 The couple is already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

Are Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not officially married but often spark rumours. Earlier this year, the Savage X Fenty founder unveiled her lingerie brand's new bridal collection on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps featuring herself with a large white wedding cake while wearing a giant diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Love Story

Rihanna has been in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky since 2020.

The singer and A$AP Rocky first met during rehearsals for a performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. While they initially crossed paths in 2012, Rihanna later revealed that their romantic connection began in late 2019.

Rihanna gave birth to her first son, RZA, in May 2022, and welcomed her second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

Earlier, in a cover story with Interview Magazine, Rihanna said, "We've known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution … I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, 'This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself.’'"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu Bring Moments Of Entertainment In An Otherwise Average...

Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu Bring Moments Of Entertainment In An Otherwise Average...

'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's...

'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's...

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Cropped T-Shirt On LA Streets Ahead Of Baby No. 3 Delivery With A$AP...

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Cropped T-Shirt On LA Streets Ahead Of Baby No. 3 Delivery With A$AP...

OTT Releases This Week: From Inspector Zende To Only Murders In The Building 5, Check The List Of...

OTT Releases This Week: From Inspector Zende To Only Murders In The Building 5, Check The List Of...

The Villain Rishabh Sawhney From Fighter Is Back With His Next Project, Echoes Of Valour - Exclusive

The Villain Rishabh Sawhney From Fighter Is Back With His Next Project, Echoes Of Valour - Exclusive