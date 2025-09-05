Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Cropped T-Shirt On LA Streets Ahead Of Baby No. 3 Delivery With A$AP Rocky—PHOTOS

Photo Via X

Singer Rihanna is all set to welcome her third baby with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple made the announcement at the Met Gala 2025 in New York, where Rihanna revealed her baby bump in a stunning light blue two-piece outfit, officially confirming her pregnancy.

Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump On LA Streets

Ahead of her delivery, on Wednesday, September 3, the singer was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Los Angeles, proudly showing off her bump. Keeping her off-duty look casual yet stylish, Rihanna wore a striped cropped T-shirt paired with low-waist blue denim jeans, once again proving that she is always a fashion icon. Keeping her curls let loose, Rihanna opted for a subtle make-up. Her sons accompanied her.

Check out the photos:

Rihanna with her kids in LA yesterday 🥹 pic.twitter.com/0rruISHGNO — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) September 4, 2025

The couple is already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot.

Are Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are not officially married but often spark rumours. Earlier this year, the Savage X Fenty founder unveiled her lingerie brand's new bridal collection on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps featuring herself with a large white wedding cake while wearing a giant diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Love Story

Rihanna has been in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky since 2020.

The singer and A$AP Rocky first met during rehearsals for a performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. While they initially crossed paths in 2012, Rihanna later revealed that their romantic connection began in late 2019.

Rihanna gave birth to her first son, RZA, in May 2022, and welcomed her second son, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

Earlier, in a cover story with Interview Magazine, Rihanna said, "We've known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution … I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, 'This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself.’'"