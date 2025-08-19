Aamir Khan Pens Emotional Note As 3 Idiots Co-Star Achyut Potdar Dies At 91: 'He Was Amazing Actor & Wonderful Human Being'

Veteran Marathi actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his popular ‘Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’ dialogue in 3 Idiots, passed away on Monday, August 18, at the age of 91. He breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he was admitted due to health complications. Hours later, Aamir Khan mourned the loss of his 3 Idiots co-star with an emotional note.

Aamir Khan Mourned Loss Of 3 Idiots Co-Star Achyut Potdar

Aamir Khan’s production house released a statement on social media, which read, "I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you Achyutji My heartfelt condolences to his family."

About Achyut Potdar's Death

Dr Ravindra Ghawat, Director, Criminal Care Department, Jupiter Hospital, told PTI, "He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues on Monday around 4pm. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30pm due to heart related issues as he had high BP and weak cardiovascular health."

About Achyut Potdar

Born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to a Marathi Brahmin family, Potdar graduated in Economics in 1961, and joined the Indian Army through an emergency commission during the India-China war and retired as a Captain in 1967.

Post retirement, he worked as an executive at Indian Oil Corporation for 25 years, until he retired in 1992 at the age of 58. It was during this time that he participated in cultural and theatrical activities, and nurtured his passion for acting.

He made his acting debut in 1980 with the Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Smita Patil's film, Aakrosh. He then went on to appear in over 125 films in Hindi and Marathi cinema combined.