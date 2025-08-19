Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Claims Family Turned Against Him After He Refused To Marry His Aunt Post-Divorce: 'They Were Pressurising Me'

Days after Faissal Khan cut all ties with his brother Aamir Khan and the family, he publicly addressed his long-standing feud, describing his life since 2005 as nothing short of a nightmare. He revealed years of mistreatment by his family, including a legal battle he won against them in 2016. Faisal also opened up about the shocking demand from his family, who wanted him to marry his aunt, his mother’s cousin.

Faissal Khan Reveals Family Wanted Him To Marry His Aunt

On Monday (August 18), Faissal revealed that his family pressured him to marry his aunt following his December 2022 divorce, after his 2002 wedding, and shared that he never wanted to marry her despite the pressure.

"Main kaam mein busy tha aur bilkul interested nahi tha. Usko lekar family ke saath bohot anban ho chuki thi. Isliye main family se door rehne laga aur unse alag ho gaya, kyunki agar milta toh iss baat par jhagda hota, aur mujhe jhagda bilkul pasand nahi hai. Toh family ko gussa aa gaya, meri mother ko bhi gussa aa gaya ki main meri aunty se shaadi nahi kar raha hu," he added.

Faissal said that after his family got upset with him, he wrote a letter about each of his family members. In the letter, he mentioned that his elder sister Nikhat had been married three times, and that Aamir, after his divorce from Reena Dutta, was having an affair with journalist Jessica Hines, with whom he also had a son out of wedlock, while Aamir was living with Kiran Rao at the time. His family got angry after he revealed these things in the letter.

He added, "They all were against me and said, 'Isko pagal ghoshit kardo.'"

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal revealed that his family called him “mad,” diagnosed him with schizophrenia, forced him to take medication, and that Aamir had locked him inside the house for an entire year. However, the family denied these claims, calling them “misinterpreted” and expressing that they were hurt by them.