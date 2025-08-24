Emily In Paris Season 5 Shoot Suspended After Assistant Director Dies On Italy Set Due To Sudden Heart Attack

The filming of actress Lily Collins' much-loved series Emily in Paris has been struck by tragedy. Assistant director Diego Borella passed away suddenly on the sets of the show in Italy, leading to the suspension of production for Season 5.

According to a report in People, Borella collapsed during preparations for a crucial sequence at Hotel Danieli in Venice. Despite immediate medical intervention on the spot, he could not be revived. A local doctor later confirmed his passing, stating that the crew member died of a "sudden heart attack."

The makers of Emily in Paris are yet to issue an official statement on the loss, but reports suggest filming has been temporarily halted following the incident.

Who was Diego Borella?

Borella had only recently joined the team in Italy for the ongoing shoot. Trained in Rome, London, and New York, he was a well-regarded Venetian professional with a diverse background in both visual arts and literature.

While not much is known about him, some reports have stated that he was 47 years old.

About Emily In Paris Season 5

The news comes shortly after fans received an update about the show from Lily Collins herself. Sharing the first-look images from the upcoming season, the actress had posted, "The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th."

As per the show’s official synopsis, the new season will follow Emily stepping into her role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome. While navigating professional and romantic hurdles in a new city, she faces an unexpected downfall when a work idea spirals out of control, triggering heartbreak and career setbacks.

Eventually, "seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities," Variety had reported.

Emily in Paris Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2025, on Netflix.