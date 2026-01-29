'Smashed Tailbone Into A Rock': Varun Dhawan Recalls 'Worst Injury' While Filming Border 2 Action Scene, Shares Video

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently enjoying the success of Border 2, opened up about enduring the most severe injury of his career while filming an intense action sequence for the film. The actor revealed that he suffered a painful tailbone injury during the shoot, an incident that left him struggling to even walk.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film, which shows a high-octane fight scene. In the clip, the actor is seen being forcefully pushed into a wall, during which he ended up hitting his tailbone hard while attempting to avoid crashing into the camera.

Describing the moment as extremely painful, Varun admitted that it was physically exhausting and unlike anything he had experienced before.

"The worst injury I ever got on Border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when I tried avoid banging into the camera. It was the worst pain I ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which I feel I am still healing from," he captioned the video.

Varun further mentioned, "Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day I could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey."

Several celebrities praised Varun's dedication to his work soon after he shared the video on Instagram.

While Rahul Dev called him a "Tiger," Maniesh Paul commented, "Hardworking boy."

Varun's october co-star Banita Sandhu commented, "Omg it hurts to watch this."

In Border 2, Varun essays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. The film is based on real events from the 1971 war and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. It also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Anyaa Singh, Sonam Bajwa and others.

The original Border, released in 1997, went on to become a blockbuster and featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu, among others.

Next, Varun will be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, after being postponed from its earlier April 10, 2026, release date.