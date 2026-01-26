 Varun Dhawan Claps Back At Trolls After Border 2 Success, Shares PHOTO Of Fans Cheering For Him Outside Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy
Actor Varun Dhawan faced backlash on social media for his smile after the Border 2 trailer, with users questioning his role. Since the film's release on January 23, he has won hearts for his portrayal of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan faced massive backlash on social media for his smile soon after the Border 2 trailer and songs were released, with several users questioning his suitability for the role. Since the film's release on January 23, Dhawan, who plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, has been winning hearts for his strong portrayal in the film, despite the earlier criticism.

Varun Dhawan Claps Back At Trolls Mocking His Smile In Border 2

On Monday, January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, Varun surprised his fans by visiting the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai to gauge audience reactions. After exiting, he was mobbed by a swarm of fans while standing by his car, expressing gratitude for their love. Soon after, the actor shared a photo from his visit to Gaiety Galaxy and took a dig at the trolls, writing, "Border 2. Love will always triumph hate. Thank you."

Karan Johar Defends Varun Dhawan Amid Trolling

Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Varun and had launched him in Student of the Year (2012), also came out in support of Dhawan amid the trolling.

Taking to his Instagram story, after Border 2 was released, Karan criticised the culture of online negativity and click-driven commentary. "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct," he wrote.

Referring to the criticism Varun faced, Karan added, "You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love."

About Border 2

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

It is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border. Anurag Singh has helmed Border 2 and co-produced by its original director, JP Dutta, along with his daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

