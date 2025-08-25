 Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh's Latest Film
Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh's Latest Film



Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Inspector Zende OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Netflix

Inspector Zende is a crime thriller film which is loosely based on the biggest 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj, who was caught by a brave police officer. From Satya to the Family Man series, versatile Manoj Bajpayee has been seen in numerous roles where he was running behind criminals to serve justice. Once again, the actor will be seen in his upcoming film, Inspector Zende. The film is set to be released directly on Netflix, starting from September 5, 2025.

About Inspector Zende

The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "A mastermind criminal. A cop who's impossible to escape. Jim and Manoj in a cat-and-mouse chase 👮‍♂️🔥Watch Inspector Zende, out 5 September, only on Netflix." Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh will be seen in the lead role in the film.

Plot

Inspector Zende follows Mumbai Police Inspector Madhukar Zende (Manoj Bajpayee) as he pursues the elusive escaped criminal Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), inspired by the actual serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Based on real events, the movie depicts a traditional cat-and-mouse pursuit as Zende, a committed officer, tracks Bhojraj through various cities, showcasing traditional policing and collaboration in the 1970s and 80s. The Netflix show mixes humor with tension, narrating the uplifting tale of an unexpected champion who apprehends a famous outlaw.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty's Series
Cast and more about the film

Inspector Zende is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and it is produced by Om Raut and Jay Shewakramani. Manoj Bajpayee stars as the clever Zende, engaged in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh's charismatic yet slippery 'Carl Bhojraj', a humorous twist on infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Along with them, Sachin Khedekar, Harish Dudhade, Bhalchandra Kadam, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, and Nitin Bhajan, among others will also be seen in the film.

