Bigg Boss 19 Promo: 'Badtameezi Karni Ki Koshish Bhi Mat Karna', Kunickaa Sadanand And Baseer Ali Get Into A Fight

X (Twitter): Jio Hotstar Reality

Bigg Boss season 19 started on Sunday, and 16 contestants have entered the BB house. We are sure everyone was quite keen to know who will get into a fight soon, and it looks like on the first day itself, there is going to be a huge fight between Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali.

A promo of the episode has made it to social media, in which we can see that the two get into a fight over food. Jio Hostar Reality took to X (Twitter) to share the promo and wrote, "Ande ka hua funda mudda aur chidda ghar me ek naya jhagda!!" Check out the promo below...

Netizens React To The Promo

A netizen tweeted, "Lol I think he'll be thrown out in Weekend ka Vaar by Salman.. This guy needs to keep his attitude in check! (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Don't know why #Kunickaa every time she talks sounds so rude (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "Episode dekh kar he opinion dungye (sic)." Check out tweets below...

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

16 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Natalia Janozsek, and Neelam Giri.

Kunickaa Sadanand On Participating In Bigg Boss 19

Before Kunickaa entered the house, The Free Press Journal had interacted with her. While talking about what made her say yes to do the show, the veteran actress had stated, "It's exciting, I thought, let me do this. Secondly, I have not been in the media for a long time, so this would be a nice way to connect with my fans and people who appreciated me and who want to see me back. And that is why I said. Also, I said because ab nahi toh kab?"