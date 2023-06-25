 Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya 'Allows' Him To Go Out & Make Films As She Takes Care Of Daughter Aaradhya
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up on the kind of support he gets from his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, especially when it comes to his work. He also spilled the beans on their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's upbringing and said that they want to give her as normal a childhood as possible.

Abhishek stated that Aishwarya "allows" him to step out and work while she takes care of their daughter and that is why he can focus and make good films.

Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Aishwarya's support

During an interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Abhishek stated that everyone in the family, including Aishwarya, as well as his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, were very sure that they wanted to create a normal environment for Aaradhya to grow up in.

Heaping praise on Aishwarya, Abhishek said that she made the entire process "seamless" for Aaradhya and the family and they never made their stardom a "big thing".

"Aishwarya allows me to go out and make my films and she takes care of Aaradhya," he said.

Abhishek breaks silence on netizens trolling Aaradhya

During the same interaction, Abhishek stated that he does not get affected by the trolling and chatter on social media, but when it comes to his daughter, he makes sure to draw the line.

"My daughter is out of bonds. I do not allow you the liberty on my social media handles to discuss that," he said.

A few months ago, Aaradhya had moved Delhi High Court against several Youtube channels for publishing fake news against her.

The court had then directed the channels to remove all false videos pertaining to the starkid for their handles.

