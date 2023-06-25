When Jaya Introduced Karisma Kapoor As Her 'Daughter-In-Law' At Amitabh Bachchan's 60th Birthday - Old Video Goes Viral

Today, Abhishek Bachchan is happily married to Aishwarya Rai and has a daughter, Aaradhya. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor is co-parenting her kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with husband Sunjay Kapur. However, it was not long ago, when Abhishek and Karisma were in a serious relationship, to the extent that their engagement was announced at a grand event on Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday.

Yes, you read that right! Back in 2002, Karisma was formally announced to be the would-be bahu of the Bachchan family, however, their engagement was called off in a few months, and no reason behind the breakup was shared.

And within the next few years, both of them were married to their respective partners, and Karisma and Abhishek's relationship is now long forgotten.

When Jaya Bachchan introduced Karisma as 'Abhishek's gift to his parents'

An old video of Jaya Bachchan introducing Karisma as the future daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family has resurfaced on the internet, and it has now spread like wildfire.

In the video, the media and several bigwigs from B-Town can be seen gathered at a mega event to celebrate Big B's 60th birthday.

Jaya can be heard announcing in the video, "The Bachchan family, with the Nanda family, welcome another family to our group, and that's the Kapoors. Randhir and Babita Kapoor, and to-be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor."

She went on to say, "That's Abhishek's gift to his parents on his father's 60th birthday."

Karisma looked beautiful in an ivory salwar kameez and she blushed as she posed with the Bachchan family on the dais.

However, within a few months of the engagement, Karisma and Abhishek parted ways due to reasons best known to them.

Karisma Kapoor's 50th birthday

Meanwhile, Karisma turned 50 on June 25, 2023, Sunday and she will be celebrating her special day with her kids and parents by her side.

Her sister and confidante, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan are expected to throw Karisma a grand bash as she hits another milestone.

Karisma's best friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, are also expected alongside the birthday girl, along with members of the Kapoor clan.

