 Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan Meets His Fans Bare Feet Every Sunday
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finally unveiled the reason behind his ritual of meeting fans barefoot every Sunday outside his Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai.

As we all know, fans gather in large numbers, hoping for a brief glimpse of the actor, who stands on a pedestal to ensure everyone gets a chance to see him. However, they have always noticed that he stays barefoot during these encounters.

BIG B REVEALS THE REASON BEHIND IT

In a recent Instagram post on June 6, Big B shared a photo from one of his Sunday meet-ups and shed light on the matter. Responding to those who questioned his choice of being barefoot, he wrote, "They keep asking me…who goes out barefoot to meet fans? My answer to them is: “I do…you visit temple baree feet & my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple. You gotta problem with that?”

Amitabh Bachchan considers his Sunday interactions with fans as a sacred experience, akin to visiting a temple. Through this unique gesture, he shows his reverence and gratitude towards his admirers.

Earlier in May, Big B had informed his fans through his blog that he might not be able to attend the Sunday meet due to work commitments.

He expressed the fast-paced nature of communication and the clarity it brings, urging his followers to understand the circumstances. Despite any potential delays or absences, he made an effort to return in time for the meet-up at Jalsa.

AMITABH'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan last appeared in 'Uunchai' in 2022. He is currently working on Nag Ashwin's Project K and has also recently resumed shooting for Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. 

