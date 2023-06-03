Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan 50th Wedding Anniversary: Rare & unseen pics of the legendary couple

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan have completed 50 years of marital bliss

They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2023

Big B and Jaya tied the knot on June 3, 1973, in the presence of their friends and family members

They are proud parents to two kids -- Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan -- who are now well-established

Wishing her parents a happy wedding anniversary, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"

Amitabh and Jaya have been standing tall against the various tests of time for five decades now

Big B and Jaya met on the sets of 'Guddi' and the two soon fell in love

During the release of 'Zanjeer' in 1973, the couple along with their friends planned to take a trip to London if the film emerged to be a hit

However, Big B's parents put forth the condition that he can go on a trip with Jaya only after marrying her

And thus, on June 3, 1973, they tied the knot and on the same day, they took off for London

Even after all these years, Big B is often seen posting pictures of himself with Jaya and sharing interesting anecdotes along with mushy captions

Thanks For Reading!

Dinner time! Saif Ali Khan, Bebo step out for family feast with the Kapoors
Find out More