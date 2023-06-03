Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan 50th Wedding Anniversary: Rare & unseen pics of the legendary couple

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan have completed 50 years of marital bliss
They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2023
Big B and Jaya tied the knot on June 3, 1973, in the presence of their friends and family members
They are proud parents to two kids -- Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan -- who are now well-established
Wishing her parents a happy wedding anniversary, Shweta wrote on Instagram, "Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"
Amitabh and Jaya have been standing tall against the various tests of time for five decades now
Big B and Jaya met on the sets of 'Guddi' and the two soon fell in love
During the release of 'Zanjeer' in 1973, the couple along with their friends planned to take a trip to London if the film emerged to be a hit
However, Big B's parents put forth the condition that he can go on a trip with Jaya only after marrying her
And thus, on June 3, 1973, they tied the knot and on the same day, they took off for London
Even after all these years, Big B is often seen posting pictures of himself with Jaya and sharing interesting anecdotes along with mushy captions
Thanks For Reading!