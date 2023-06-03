Dinner time! Saif Ali Khan, Bebo step out for family feast with the Kapoors

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
The Kapoors along with the nawab, Saif Ali Khan, stepped out for a family dinner in Mumbai on Friday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor and their uncle Kunal Kapoor
They were seen sharing a hearty laugh as they exited the restaurant
Bebo went for a comfy white kurta and black palazzo, perfect for the sweltering summer heat
She flashed her cutest smile with her uncle, who opted for a solid blue kurta-pyjama set
The family was seen laughing as they quickly posed for the paps
Saif looked charming in a simple shirt and jeans
The family zoomed off in Saif's car as fans gathered to catch one glimpse of the stars
