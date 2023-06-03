Dinner time! Saif Ali Khan, Bebo step out for family feast with the Kapoors

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023

The Kapoors along with the nawab, Saif Ali Khan, stepped out for a family dinner in Mumbai on Friday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor and their uncle Kunal Kapoor

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were seen sharing a hearty laugh as they exited the restaurant

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bebo went for a comfy white kurta and black palazzo, perfect for the sweltering summer heat

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She flashed her cutest smile with her uncle, who opted for a solid blue kurta-pyjama set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The family was seen laughing as they quickly posed for the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Saif looked charming in a simple shirt and jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The family zoomed off in Saif's car as fans gathered to catch one glimpse of the stars

Photo by Varinder Chawla

