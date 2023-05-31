Kareena Kapoor ignores fan asking for selfie at Mumbai airport, netizens calls her behaviour 'rude' (WATCH)

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has received criticism on social media by netizens over a video of her ignoring a fan who wanted to click a selfie with her. Kareena was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

She made heads turn with her comfy airport look. The Jab We Met actress wore off-white sweatshirt with matching pants. Bebo completed her look with black sunglasses.

Did Kareena ignore the fan?

In one of the now-viral videos, Kareena is spotted walking out of the airport and a female fan can be seen walking behind her asking for a selfie.

However, Kareena clearly ignored the fan's request as she kept walking. This did not go down well with many social media users who slammed the actress for her attitude.

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor's video

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, several users called out Kareena for her behaviour, however, fans came out in her support and said that it is her personal choice to not pose for selfies with fans at public places.

"Hey this is so bad she acts really rude she just wants to take a selfie with her but i never understand that why these Bollywood stars have so much attitude that's why I never like them they just act to being kind hearted in movies otherwise see this reality," a user commented.

Another user commented, "Why to run after them for a selfie...who are they? They depend upon us for their income...if we all start ignoring their movies...they will be on road soon...phir dekhenge ye attitude."

"She has lotss of attitude they always forget that today they are because of us lots of hate to her," read another comment.

"She forget that fans who makes her famous and rich and she's nothing without them so arrogant and rude behavior," another comment read.

A user wrote, "Look the way she's walking...no smile nothing...so much pride & ego visible in her face...kis baat k itni ghamand hai bhai??"

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

She has some interesting upcoming projects like Hansal Mehta's untitled film where she plays a detective investigating a murder. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

