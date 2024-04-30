'I Hope Audience Accepts Dhaval's New Shade': Rohit Chandel On Upcoming Leap In Pandya Store (Exclusive)

Rohit Chandel, who is being loved for his stint in Star Plus' show Pandya Store is all set to explore a new shade of his character on the show. The actor's character Dhaval will be seen undergoing a transformation, changing him into a cold hearted business tycoon from a lover boy.

Talking about the change his character Dhaval will be seen undergoing, Rohit says, ''Today is the first day of shooting for the new story of the show, the story our viewers will witness post the 7 year leap. If you ask me, I have been enjoying this new character a lot. But I am concerned about our audience you know, how will they be able to accept the character. Because, now Dhaval hates Natasha and also hates his daughter, so, hoping the viewers accept this new shade soon.''

Rohit's character 'Dhaval' has been crowned as the 'greenest flag' by the viewers of the show across various social media platforms. Talking about the same and the transformation from being the 'greenest flag,' to a 'red flag,' Rohit says, ''I do not know how the viewers are going to accept this change honestly. As an actor, I have to accept the change that comes my way. If it were for the OTT or the films audience, they would have been okay with the change, but when it comes to the audience of television, they are more track oriented, so I am hoping they accept this new shade of Dhaval soon.''

Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about how, Rohit's character Dhaval is going to turn into a cold hearted business tycoon in the upcoming track of the show. While Natasha and Dhaval will part ways, Dhaval will go ahead to hate on both Natasha and their daughter Naveli. However, Naveli will be seen being the catalyst in bringing her parents together again.