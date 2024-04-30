FPJ Exclusive: Dhaval To Hate Natasha & Their Daughter Naveli Post 7 Year Leap In Star Plus' Show Pandya Store

Star Plus' show Pandya Store has been performing quite well in terms of the numbers and the content ever since its inception. While the show has been around for quite a few years now, Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav were roped in to essay the new leads post the last generation leap in the show. A news about the show undergoing another leap has been doing rounds since morning today.

Confirming the same, Rohit Chandel, the male lead of the show gave us a little insight into what will exactly transpire post the upcoming 7 year leap in the show. Rohit, who has already started shooting for the new innings of the show says, ''Yes, the show is slated for a 7 year leap, post which, the dynamics of Dhaval and Natasha's relationship will completely change. Natasha will be moving to another place and may be staying with another man too. Dhaval and Natasha will have a baby girl, Naveli, who will be the catalyst in bringing Dhaval and Natasha together again. However, initially, Dhaval will hate Naveli because she will be the carbon copy of her mother Natasha.''

Talking about his character undergoing a major change, Rohit says, ''Dhaval, who was this sweet boy until now is suddenly going to be a buisness tycoon. He wants to fulfill every wish of Golu, Amrish's son and will be striving hard to do the same. Everyone in the house will be scared of Dhaval now.''

Produced by Sujoy Wadhwa and Komal Wadhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins, the show initially starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon in the lead roles.