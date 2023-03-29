 Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon reveals the secret behind show's success: 'People love it because...'
Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon reveals the secret behind show's success: 'People love it because...'

The 30-year old actor stated the reason why people feel connected with this show and relate to every character in it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Kanwar Dhillon Pandya Store | Instagram

Kanwar Dhillon, the heartthrob of millions of fans across India for his portrayal of Shiva Pandya in the superhit show, Pandya Store, has revealed the secret behind its astounding success.

With a whopping TRP of above 2, the show has captured the hearts of audiences across the country, and Kanwar Dhillon's amazing chemistry with co-star Alice Kaushik is considered one of the main reasons behind its popularity.

Kanwar Dhillon shared the secret of their shows success to Bollywood Life stating that its family-centric storyline has struck a chord with viewers.

Here's what he said

The 30-year old actor said, "Why people love Pandya Store is obvious. It’s because our show has a family flavour. "It revolves around a set of people running a shop and facing various problems in their household. To solve each problem, the entire family unites in one, which is relatable for many."

Pandya Store boasts a massive ensemble cast, including Krutika Desai, Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Simran Budharup, Ankita Bahuguna, and others.

Kanwar Dhillon emphasized that it is not a single-character-driven show but a proper ensemble one, with each character bringing something unique to the table. "The show caters to the entire family, and each character is different, making it relatable for everyone," he added.

Thriving despite a competitive time slot

Despite the competitive 7.30 pm time slot, Pandya Store has remained strong and consistently topped the TRP charts. Kanwar Dhillon is thrilled with the show's success and its connection with viewers.

Regarding the same, he said "The numbers have not made a lot of difference, and it speaks to the volume of viewership and our show's connection with the audience. I hope our show keeps progressing and flourishing with the passing time."

In the meantime, Kanwar Dhillon's dapper appearances on Pandya Store and his recent glamorous birthday party have made him the talk of the tinsel town. With his stunning looks and acting prowess, it's no wonder that fans can't get enough of this talented star.

