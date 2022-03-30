MCA Corporate cricket tournament: Dhruv Sharma, Vinay Kunwar bowl New India Assurance to Division E title

Pacer Dhruv Sharma (4 for 23) and left-arm spinner Vinay Kunwar (4 for 12) helped New India Assurance (NIA) SC register a convincing five-wicket win over Tata Power SC in the Division E final of the inaugural MCA Corporate Trophy cricket tournament at the Parsee Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Wednesday.

Sharma and Kunwar demolished the Tata Power batting which collapsed for just 113 runs in 31.1 overs. Openers Rohan Bane 39 runs (37 balls, 4x4, 1x6) and Akhand Singh 27 runs (42 balls, 3x4) provided Tata Power with a solid start with a 69-run partnership for the first wicket in 13 overs. But, none of the other Tata Power batsmen were able to offer resistance and their innings fell apart.

NIA chasing a low winning target suffered two early setbacks cheaply losing the wickets of opener Anish Shetty (3 runs) and Abhishek Walnekar (1 run) and were reeling at 13 for 2 in 6 overs, but they managed to post 114 for 5 wickets in 28 overs.

Number four batsman Sumit Mishra 45 (74 balls, 7x4, 1x6), Vinay Kunwar 27 (23 balls, 3x4) and Shubham Ghatge 24 (45 balls, 4x4) made vital contributions to ensure New India Assurance complete the five-wicket win.

Brief scores

Tata Power SC 113 all out, 31.1 overs (Rohan Bane 39 (37 balls, 4x4s, 1x6s), Akhand Singh 27 (42 balls, 3x4s); Vinay Kunwar 4/12, Dhruv Sharma 4/23) lost to New India Assurance SC 114 for 5 wickets, 28 overs (Sumit Mishra 45 (74 balls, 7x4s, 1x6s), Vinay Kunwar 27 (23 balls, 3x4s), Shubham Ghatge 24 (45 balls, 4x4s); Sagar Vaidue 1/19, Rohan Bane 1/19). Result: New India Assurance won by 5 wickets

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:59 PM IST