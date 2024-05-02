 CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Denies Daryl Mitchell A Single As Latter Hurries Back To The Non-Striker's End; Video
CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Denies Daryl Mitchell A Single As Latter Hurries Back To The Non-Striker's End; Video

MS Dhoni had denied Daryl Mitchell a single in the IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
CSK vs PBKS. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) keeper-batter MS Dhoni caught the eyeballs of many after denying Daryl Mitchell a single in the final over of the innings during the IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. In the video emerged on social media, Mitchell had run all the way to the other end from the non-striker's before returning.

article-image

The incident occurred on the 3rd ball of the 20th over when Dhoni sliced a full-toss off Arshdeep Singh's bowling. Mitchell ran briskly to the striker's end only to find that the former captain hadn't done so at all and had to quickly find his way back to the other.

The 42-year-old played another dot ball following that, but slammed the very next delivery for a maximum. The ex-captain was also dismissed for the first time in IPL 2024 as Harshal Patel and Jitesh Sharma combined to effect a run-out.

Punjab Kings earn their 5th consecutive win over Chennai Super Kings:

With 162 set for the Punjab Kings to win, the visiting side completed the run-chase with 7 wickets to spare. The 64-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw, with the former top-scoring with 46, was most decisive in fashioning their victory.

Towards the end, Shashank Singh and Sam Curran remained unbeaten as their brisk cameos allowed Punjab to complete their win in 17.5 over. It was also Punjab's 2nd consecutive victory.

