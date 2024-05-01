 'Harshal Bhai Pe Copyright Lagana Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Request To Elon Musk Over His Famous Pose By PBKS Pacer During IPL 2024 Clash vs CSK
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Harshal Bhai Pe Copyright Lagana Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Request To Elon Musk Over His Famous Pose By PBKS Pacer During IPL 2024 Clash vs CSK

'Harshal Bhai Pe Copyright Lagana Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Request To Elon Musk Over His Famous Pose By PBKS Pacer During IPL 2024 Clash vs CSK

Harshal happened to do a similar pose as Yuzvendra Chahal while celebrating the important catch of Sameer Rizvi in the 16th over of CSK innings.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a hilarious request to X CEO (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk over his iconic pose by Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel during the IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

Harshal happened to do a similar pose as Yuzvendra Chahal while celebrating the important catch of Sameer Rizvi in the 16th over of CSK innings. Harshal Patel ran and took a sliding catch to dismiss Rizvi off Kagiso Rabada's delivery. The pacer quickly came with a better pose which looked almost similar to that of Chahal's iconic pose, to celebrate the wicket.

Reacting to his iconic pose, Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously asked Musk to slap copyright on Harshal Patel for copying his pose.

"Dear @elonmusk paaji, Harshal bhai pe copyright lagana hai." Chahal wrote on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Harshal Bhai Pe Copyright Lagana Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Request To Elon Musk Over His...

'Harshal Bhai Pe Copyright Lagana Hai': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Request To Elon Musk Over His...

Just A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In...

Just A Day After Getting Selected For T20 World Cup 2024, Shivam Dube Dismissed For Golden Duck In...

'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife...

'You Are My Light To Our World': Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Instagram Post For His Actress Wife...

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 49: Punjab's Collective Effort Guide Visitors To 7-Wicket Win Over...

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 49: Punjab's Collective Effort Guide Visitors To 7-Wicket Win Over...

'You'll Win The Trophy': Hyderabad Pitch Curator Congratulates RR Skipper Sanju Samson After Getting...

'You'll Win The Trophy': Hyderabad Pitch Curator Congratulates RR Skipper Sanju Samson After Getting...