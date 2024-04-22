 RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes The First Bowler In IPL History To Take 200 Wickets; Watch
Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first bowler to reach the milestone of 200 scalps.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' leggie Yuzvendra Chahal |

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has created history by becoming the first bowler to reach the elusive milestone of 200 scalps. The veteran leg-spinner went on to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Mohammad Nabi for his 200th scalp the Afghanistan all-rounder chipped one back to the bowler, giving Chahal an extremely straight forward catch in the ongoing clash in Jaipur.

The dismissal occurred in the 8th over as Sanju Samson brought Chahal to bowl for the first time in the innings. Nabi, who had smashed Avesh Khan for a few boundaries in the right-arm speedster's opening over, tried to turn the ball to the on-side. However, he could only get a leading edge, with the 33-year-old taking a simple catch. He is also the leading wicket-taker of the season.

After Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma left the visiting side reeling at 20-3. Boult got the better of Rohit while the returning Sandeep dismissed Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. The Royals already beat the five-time champions earlier in the season by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals' playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

