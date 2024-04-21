Viral Video: Yuzvendra Chahal's Wild Celebration After Scoring Fifty In Turf Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal's celebration after scoring fifty in turf cricket |

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a fun time while playing a turf cricket with the locals ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur.

Chahal often joked that he is the best batter in the world. The 33-year-old hasn't yet proved his brilliance with the bat in competitive cricket but has shown glimpses of his batting prowess in turf cricket.

In a video shared by Yuzvendra Chahal on his Instagram, the spinner can be seen running after hitting a six on a free-hit delivery. Chahal was on 49 when he hit for a run to complete his half-century and was visibly estactic by his achievement.

Along with a video, Yuzvendra Chahal cheekily asked Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson to promote him in the batting line-up. He captioned, "Maiden fifty for @rajasthanroyals 👍. Time for batting promotion @imsanjusamson."

On the cricket front, Yuzvendra Chahal is the second-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 as he picked 12 wickets at an average of 18.08 and with an economy rate of 8.34 in seven matches. Chahal's best performance came against Mumbai Indians, where he registered the figures of 3/11 with an economy rate of 2.80 in four overs.

Rajasthan Royals are having a great campaign in the ongoing IPL season as they won six matches out of seven games played so far. The IPL 2008 winners are currently on the top of the points table with 12 points.

RR will look to consolidate their top spot with a win over Mumbai Indians in their upcoming clash in Jaipur on Monday, April 22.