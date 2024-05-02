'I Am A Victim Of Conspiracy': Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Makes Stunning Revelation After Facing Prison Sentence For Rape

Sandeep Lamichhane | File Photo

Beleaguered Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has issued a couple of statements recently regarding his arrest earlier this year on grounds of sexual assault. The leg-spinner revealed that he is a victim of conspiracy and vowed to disclose all the names involved in it as written on his official account on X.

On January 10th, 2024, Kathmandu District Court found the youngster guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman. The single-judge bench also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 (USD 2255 approx) as a compensation to the victim. Following the verdict, Cricket Association of Nepal issued a statement of suspension, stating:

"We inform you that Sandeep Lamichhane has been suspended from any kind of domestic and international cricket activities as he has been convicted and sentenced."

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the court allowed the wrist-spinner to remain out of jail while the case proceeds.

Meanwhile, Lamichhane wrote first on X on May 1st, 2024:

"I refrained myself from long to post. I have no doubt that I am a victim of conspiracy. May God bless them all who played their roles in this conspiracy. I leave everything up to God. Time will tell the truth unless revealed."

I refrained myself from long to post. I have no doubt that I am a victim of conspiracy. May God bless them all who played their roles in this conspiracy. I leave everything up to God. Time will tell the truth unless revealed.🙏 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 1, 2024

I resepct the laws and order of the respective courts but I promise everyone to reveal the names of each and every single individual who played their roles in this conspiracy very soon including everyone who are involved in the case. — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) May 1, 2024

The 23-year-old added the below a few hours following the first post:

"I resepct the laws and order of the respective courts but I promise everyone to reveal the names of each and every single individual who played their roles in this conspiracy very soon including everyone who are involved in the case."

Nepal announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Meanwhile, Nepal announced its squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, with Rohit Paudel to lead them. Nepal are clubbed with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands in Group D.

Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee