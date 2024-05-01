'You'll Win The Trophy': Hyderabad Pitch Curator Congratulates RR Skipper Sanju Samson After Getting Selected In India T20 World Cup Squad (VIDEO)

Hyderabad pitch curator with Sanju Samson | Credits: Rajasthan Royals Twitter

In a wholesome moment, the experienced Hyderabad pitch curator congratulated Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson after getting selected in India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) became the fourth team after New Zealand, South Africa and England to unveil their players that will fly to the USA and West Indies for the showpiece event. Sanju Samson's hard work finally paid off after he found his place in the 15-member squad.

The BCCI selection committee went with Samson and Rishabh Pant as wicketkeepers for the T20 World Cup 2024. The Kerala-born cricketer will play his first major tournament of his career after making his debut almost a decade ago.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Hyderabad pitch curator was seen congratulating Sanju Samson for his T20 World Cup selection. He also said that the Rajasthan Royals skipper will win the prestigious trophy.

"Play for your country. You do that with the bat and you guys are going to come back with a bang. You’ll always have my support and blessings till the time I’m here." Pitch curator told Sanju Samson in the video.

“You’ll do it.” Blessings from those who curate the pitches in our country. 💗 pic.twitter.com/782TYLRhMX — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 1, 2024

It was reported that Sanju Samson will be the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2024. The 29-year-old was picked based on his impressive run of form in the ongoing IPL season.

Sanju Samson has been brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season as he has amassed 385 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 161.08 in nine matches played so far. Samson's performance came against Lucknow Super Giants, where he played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 52 balls in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals almost book their spot for playoffs

Under the captaincy of Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals are having a brilliant campaign in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) as they have almost booked their spot for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the points table with eight wins and a loss while accumulating 16 points after nine matches. RR are the only team to have lost a match in the IPL 2024.

Sanju Samson-led side will be taking on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2. The win will officially secure their spot in the playoffs.