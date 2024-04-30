T20 World Cup 2024: Ajit Agarkar-Led Selection Committee Has Picked A Squad That Can Land Team India The Spoils

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI Senior Selection Commitee has picked a fairly balanced Indian squad, with IPL performances and experience being given due importance, that can take a shot at the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, beginning June 2.

The inclusion of an in-form Sanju Samson and the return of star wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian team augurs well for the team's T20 World Cup prospects.

Pant, who will be playing his first major competition after the horrific car accident in December 2022, is expected to boost India's middle order batting firepower alongside the red-hot Samson, who is in rollicking form in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Pant and Samson are currently fourth and sixth in the top run-scorers list in the competition at the moment with 398 and 385 runs from 11 and nine matches respectively.

Samson has managed to pip KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan owing to his superior form and confidence at the moment.

Shivam Dube, who is ninth on the run-scorers list at present with 350 runs from nine games, has made it to the squad on the backing of some solid batting for the Chennai Super Kings.

Dube's reputation as an impact player in the middle order and his bowling ability as well gives the team options in a tournament such as the T20 World Cup.

Although, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been having a torrid time with the bat and as a captain, the selectors picking him and assigning vice-captaincy duties certainly show their confidence in the all-rounder's experience and ability.

Pandya certainly has big-match temperament and could prove to be the X-factor if he is fully fit going into the marquee event. The big-hitting that he is known for hasn't really come to fruition in the current edition of the IPL but donning the India jersey might bring the batting beast out.

The presence of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal, returning back to action since August 2023, will provide India the much-needed bowling depth they need with the fast bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh completing the attack.

With Ravindra Jadeja in the ranks, it is quite likely that only one wrist spinner may play some games depending on the opposition and conditions.

It could be a three pacers and two spinners combination with Pandya likely to double as the third pacer and Jadeja likely to be one of the spinners.

The selectors have decided to keep the likes of Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan as part of travelling reserves.

With these four players thin on experience at the World Cups, although Gill was part of the 2023 ODI WC squad, the selectors have kept them in reserves which gives the team options in case of a serious injury in the 15-member squad.

India seem to have most bases covered with the 15-member squad and now it's all over to June 5th when they play their opening game against Ireland in New York.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w-k), Sanju Samson (w-k), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.