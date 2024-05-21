'Why Are Truck And Ola Drivers Not Made To Write Essays?': Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice For Pune Porsche Killer Victims (VIDEO)

Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Pune Porsche accident case | X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (May 21), in a video on his social media account on X, demanded justice for the victims of Pune Porsche accident victims. The Congress leader in the video also raised questions on the minor accused in the case told to write an essay as part of the punishment and said that "justice should be equal for both the rich and the poor".

"If a bus, truck, Ola, Uber and auto driver kill someone inadvertantly in an accident, they are jailed for 10 years. However, when a rich 16-17 year old boy from a wealthy family kills two people, he is told to write an essay. Why are truck and Ola drivers not told to write an essay?" said Rahul in the video.

"Justice should be the same for all. That's what we are fighting for. We are fighting for justice. The rich and the poor both should get justice," says Rahul at the end of the video.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, held a press interaction and said that the Juvenile Justice Board had taken an extremely lenient view of the matter and that the authorities were trying to try the minor accused under stringent sections.

#WATCH | Pune Car Accident Case | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The incident that happened in Pune in which two people died after a car which was driven by a minor hit them. There was a huge public outrage in Pune. When the minor was presented before the Juvenile… pic.twitter.com/6XY57WQXGN — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the accused juvenile, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday (May 19), causing their deaths. After it came to light that the boy was asked to do social service as punishment and write an essay, outrage grew over the case, forcing the authorities to take action.