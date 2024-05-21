Pune Porsche Accident Kills 2: 'Juvenile Justice Board's Lenient View Shocking; Nirbhaya Case Provides Provision To Treat Accused As Adult', Says Devendra Fadnavis (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | X | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have instructed for strict action in the case of porsche car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons, Pune police chief said on Tuesday. As per reports, Fadnavis expressed surprise at the fact that the board's "punishment" to the boy was "15 days of social service."

"The incident that happened in Pune in which two people died after a car which was driven by a minor hit them. There was a huge public outrage in Pune. When the minor was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, the board took a very lenient view on this. Despite two people being dead the accused minor was asked to do social service for 15 days. The outrage intensified after this," said Fadnavis.

"According to the application moved by the Police, it was written that the boy's age was 17 years and 8 months. This is a heinous crime. After the Nirbhaya case, the changes in the Juvenile Justice case- that if the accused is above 16 years of age and the crime is heinous, the accused can be treated as an adult. This was a surprising order passed (by the Juvenile Justice Board). Police went to the higher court & they took cognisance," Fadnavis further elaborated while talking to the press.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the juvenile, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, as per officials. After it came to light that the boy was asked to do social service as punishment and write an essay, outrage grew over the case, forcing the authorities to take action.