Pune Killer Porsche: 'Car Lacked Registration Number Despite Being Bought In March Due To Pending Formalities', Says RTO |

Pune: Amid the ongoing row revolving the accident that claimed two lives in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on Sunday late night, another major controversy has come forward regarding the RTO details of the car involved in the crash.

Car Not Registered With Pune RTO

According to a report in the Indian Express, the grey Porsche Taycan Turbo S involved in a fatal accident on Sunday and allegedly driven by a minor boy, was purchased in Bengaluru in March of this year. However, the car's registration with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) was incomplete because the owner had not fulfilled the necessary formalities.

At the time of the accident, the car lacked registration number plates, which drew the attention of the public as well. Local police confirmed that the vehicle was purchased in the name of the minor boy’s father from a dealer in Bengaluru.

According to the report, officials from the Pune RTO stated that Pune City police had contacted them for information about the car and its registration status. The car had a temporary registration from the Bengaluru RTO, which is a standard procedure to facilitate vehicle transfers to other states. The owner was then required to obtain a permanent registration number from the Pune RTO.

Temporary Registration Number Given By Bengaluru RTO

An RTO official while speaking to Indian Express explained, "The Bengaluru RTO provided a temporary registration number for the car's transfer to Maharashtra. Once here, the vehicle owner needed to start the process for a permanent registration number with the Pune RTO."

The registration application was reportedly submitted to the Pune RTO in March and the registration process had begun. Pune RTO officers inspected the vehicle, but could not issue a permanent registration number because the necessary formalities were not completed, stated an official.

Details On The Accident

The accident occurred around 2:30 am on Sunday and CCTV footage later emerged showing the minor, from the prominent Pune realtor family, driving the luxury car at over 200 kmph. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle, ramming into a motorcycle driven by Aneesh Awadhiya. The impact was so severe that Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who was riding pillion, fell to the road and died. The car later crashed into roadside pavement railings.