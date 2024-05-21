Pune Killer Porsche: Vishal Agarwal, Father Of Juvenile Accused Of Crash That Killed 2 Detained From Sambhajinagar |

Pune: In the latest update to the ongoing killer Porsche accident case that claimed two innocent lives in the wee hours on May 19, Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused of the crash was detained from Sambhajinagar on Tuesday morning, according to an ANI report quoting Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The accident occurred around 2:30 am on Sunday and CCTV footage later emerged showing the minor, from the prominent Pune realtor family, driving the luxury car at over 200 kmph. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle, ramming into a motorcycle driven by Aneesh Awadhiya. The impact was so severe that Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, who was riding pillion, fell to the road and died. The car later crashed into roadside pavement railings.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.