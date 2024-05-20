Pune Killer Porsche: CCTV Footage Shows Minor Drinking In Pub Before Accident In Kalyani Nagar |

The CCTV footage of the 17-year-old, whose speeding Porsche killed two people in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, drinking with his friends at a pub has come to light. Seated at an oval table, the footage showed scenes of revelry, with the table crowded with alcohol bottles.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has confirmed that the teenager had consumed alcohol before the accident. He was reportedly celebrating his Class 12 results with friends. "The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows the juvenile consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will submit all these facts to the court," Kumar said.

Kumar added that they will seek permission from a higher court to try the minor as an adult. "On Sunday, we moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea," said Kumar.

"We have also registered an offence against his father under the Juvenile Justice Act and against the proprietors of the bar for serving alcohol to an underage person. We have transferred the probe of these cases to the crime branch," Kumar further said.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to grant the youngster bail on the same day while asking him to write an essay on road accidents has drawn criticism. The conditions include the following: The accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days. The accused should write an essay on the accident. He should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking. He should take psychiatric counseling and submit a report.