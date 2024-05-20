 Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCentral Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy

Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy

The Central Railway further requested passengers to take note of the cancellation and plan their journey accordingly

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy | File Photo

Central Railway on Monday issued a press release stating that it has cancelled Pune-Nagpur Summer Special trains on June 1 and 2 due to poor occupancy.

"Due to poor occupancy, train no. 01166 Pune-Nagpur Summer Special leaving Pune at 3:50pm on Sunday, June 2, will remain cancelled," stated the release.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth
article-image

"Similarly, train no. 01165 Nagpur-Pune Summer Special leaving Nagpur at 7:40pm on Saturday, June 1, will remain cancelled," it added.

The Central Railway further requested passengers to take note of the cancellation and plan their journey accordingly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MIT-ADT University, Aniket Sevabhavi Sanstha Collaborate For Inclusive Art Education Initiative

MIT-ADT University, Aniket Sevabhavi Sanstha Collaborate For Inclusive Art Education Initiative

Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy

Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy

Rainfall To Continue In Pune Until May 24

Rainfall To Continue In Pune Until May 24

Pune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth

Pune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth

Pune Police Arrest 7 In BGS Jewellers Heist Within 12 Hours (VIDEO)

Pune Police Arrest 7 In BGS Jewellers Heist Within 12 Hours (VIDEO)