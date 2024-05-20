Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy | File Photo

Central Railway on Monday issued a press release stating that it has cancelled Pune-Nagpur Summer Special trains on June 1 and 2 due to poor occupancy.

"Due to poor occupancy, train no. 01166 Pune-Nagpur Summer Special leaving Pune at 3:50pm on Sunday, June 2, will remain cancelled," stated the release.

"Similarly, train no. 01165 Nagpur-Pune Summer Special leaving Nagpur at 7:40pm on Saturday, June 1, will remain cancelled," it added.

The Central Railway further requested passengers to take note of the cancellation and plan their journey accordingly.