Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy

Central Railway on Monday issued a press release stating that it has cancelled Pune-Nagpur Summer Special trains on June 1 and 2 due to poor occupancy.
"Due to poor occupancy, train no. 01166 Pune-Nagpur Summer Special leaving Pune at 3:50pm on Sunday, June 2, will remain cancelled," stated the release.
Read Also
Pune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth
"Similarly, train no. 01165 Nagpur-Pune Summer Special leaving Nagpur at 7:40pm on Saturday, June 1, will remain cancelled," it added.
The Central Railway further requested passengers to take note of the cancellation and plan their journey accordingly.