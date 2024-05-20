 Pune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth
HomePunePune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth

Pune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Furious Over Being Blocked By Lover, Man Opens Fire At Her Sister In Ganj Peth | Representative pic

In a shocking incident in Pune's Ganj Peth area, a man, furious after his lover stopped receiving his calls and also blocked his mobile number, opened fire at her sister in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the information received, the accused has been identified as Rushi Bagul (27). A case has been registered against him at the Khadak Police Station under sections 307, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3(25) of the Arms Act.

Bagul and his accomplice allegedly went to the woman's house around 2am on Sunday. He got angry when she refused to meet him. He then fired at the woman’s sister, causing a minor injury. The accused then threatened the woman and her sisters, locked the latches of their residence from the outside and fled from the spot.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the crime scene and launched a search for the accused and his aide. The police subsequently nabbed Bagul, who reportedly is a history-sheeter who has been involved in about six to seven offences in the past.

Meanwhile, a probe is on to seize the pistols from the accused and find out from where he procured them.

