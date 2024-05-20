Pune Police Arrest 7 In BGS Jewellers Heist Within 12 Hours (VIDEO) | Sourced

The crime branch of the Pune City Police arrested seven persons within 12 hours after they looted about 600 grams of gold ornaments at gunpoint from BGS Jewellers on Mohammadwadi Road, officials said on Monday.

Watch Video:

दरोडेखोर १२ तासांच्या आत गजाआड!



दि. १८ मे रोजी महंमदवाडी येथे

एका सोन्याच्या दुकानात दरोडा टाकणाऱ्या टोळीस गुन्हे शाखा यांनी त्वरित कारवाई करत १२ तासांच्या आत ६ आरोपींना अटक करुन त्यांच्याकडून अंदाजे ६०० ग्रॅम सोने, २ दुचाकी, १ चारचाकी व ६ फोन जप्त केले.… pic.twitter.com/sxPKA3mClf — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) May 19, 2024

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Pawale (20, resident of Kelewadi, Kothrud), Aditya Gade (19, resident of Kelewadi, Kothrud), Piyush Kalpsesh Kedari (18, resident of Jayprakash Nagar, Yerwada), Omkar Walhekar (19, resident of Jay Bhavani Nagar, Kothrud), Narayan Gawali (20, resident of Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa), Mayur Patel (53, resident of Wanwadi), and Nasir Shaikh (32, resident of Wanwadi).

The incident took place on Saturday at 12:10pm. The accused barged into the jewellery shop, pointed a revolver at the shop owner and a staffer, looted the gold ornaments, thrashed the staffer, and escaped from the spot on their two-wheelers.

The police obtained CCTV footage of the incident and, based on clues from the footage, identified Pavale, Gade, and Gawali, who are known criminals. During interrogation, it was revealed that they were hired by one of the accused, Patel, to execute the robbery. After the theft, Patel was supposed to make payments to each of them.

Meanwhile, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Pune City Police announced that they cracked the case within 12 hours, recovering 600 grams of gold and seizing two two-wheelers, one four-wheeler, and six mobile phones.