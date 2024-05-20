Pune Porsche Accident's Minor Accused Gets Bail with Conditions: Write Essay on Accident, Work with Traffic Police for 15 Days, Quit Drinking |

The minor accused driver who killed two in Pune with his speeding Porsche car got a bail from the Juvenile Justice Board. His advocate, Prashant Patil has informed that the bail comes with several conditions aimed at rehabilitation and awareness.

The conditions include the following:

The accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days

The accused should write an essay on accident

the accused should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking

The accused should take psychiatric counselling and submit a report

On Sunday at midnight, two individuals, including a young woman, lost their lives after a Porsche collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, said police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The tragic incident occurred at about 3:15 am.

"A bike rider and pillion rider were killed when a speeding car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area last night. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered. We are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the accused's age, as he claims to be a minor," DCP Magar told ANI.

The FIR details are as follows:

Minor charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety

Sections applied: IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Ac

The city Police has also informed that the juvenile's father and the bar that served him liquor face charges under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, said the city police Pune.

As per the FIR, the accident took place when a group of friends were returning home on their motorcycles after a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar.

At the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car struck the bike carrying Awadhiya and Costa, causing them to fall and die instantly. The car subsequently crashed into roadside pavement railings.