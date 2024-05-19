Pune: Minor Son of Builder Who Killed 2 With Speeding Porsche Released On Bail Within JUST 15 Hours |

Minor son of the Pune builder who killed two with his speeding Porsche car on Sunday (May 19) has been released on bail by the juvenile court in Pune. The builder's minor son was released on bail within 15 hours of the incident.

Meanwhile, Pune Police informed that the cases will be registered against the father of a teen, who was driving a luxury car when it got involved in a fatal accident in Pune, and the bar that "served the boy liquor".

"Two persons were killed when the speeding Porsche car hit their motorcycle in the city on Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old car driver was detained after a case was registered against him. He was produced in a juvenile court which granted him bail," police said, reported PTI.

"In the accident case, the father of the accused and the bar which served liquor to the juvenile/accused are being proceeded against under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act," Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said in a statement.

Read Also VIDEO: Another Hoarding Collapses in Pune Injuring Two People And Horse

What does Juvenile Justice Act say?

As per section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a person with actual control or charge of a child can be punished if he assaults, abandons or neglects the child wilfully, and abuses him, causing mental or physical illness. Section 77 pertains to giving liquor or drugs to a child.

The accident occured around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar when a group of friends after a party at a restaurant was returning home on their motorbikes.

A speeding luxury car hit one of the motorcycles near the Kalyani Nagar junction following which its two riders fell from the motorcycle and died on the spot, according to the FIR. After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings as it lost control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Driver thrashed by locals

A video surfaced on social media wherein people were seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car. Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per the FIR, reported news agency PTI.