Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Cop Returning From Relative's Funeral Dies In Tragic Crash Near Panvel |

Mumbai: A sub-inspector of the Mumbai police died in a horrific accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the wee hours of Sunday. The tragic crash took place near Panvel under the jurisdiction of the Panvel City Police Station.

The deceased cop, identified as Suraj Chaugule, aged 55, was driving to his Navi Mumbai home in his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car. Chaugule was returning home after attending the funeral of a relative in Maharashtra's Raigad district. He met with the accident at around 3 am, according to officials.

Chaugule Lost Control Of Car & Dashed Into Railing

Chaugule was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt while driving the car. Just moments before the crash, he lost control over the wheel near Panvel and the vehicle crashed into the railing along the first lane of the expressway's Mumbai-bound arm.

The railing pierced through the car, breaking its windshield and leading to serious injuries to the cop in the driver's seat. The car's airbags failed to deploy as Chaugule wasn't wearing the seatbelt. He was alone in the car, said reports.

Injured Cop Rushed To Hospital, Pronounced Dead On Arrival

Locals immediately rushed to the crash site and also informed the police and medical authorities. After being alerted by the locals, police rushed Chaugule to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead, said a report citing officials.

The car in which he was travelling was badly damaged, the official added. Chaugule was posted at the Parksite police station in Mumbai's Vikhroli area.