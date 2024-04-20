 Mumbai Accident Video: 2 Minor Girls Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Car Near Mahalaxmi Temple
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two girls were injured in a horrific accident near the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday morning when a reckless vehicle hit them while they were crossing the road near the temple. Both injured girls have been admitted to Nair Hospital for treatment, and their condition is yet unknown.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet where one can see the girls crossing the road amid busy traffic. The very moment when they both tried to cross the road, a speeding car hit them, tossing both the girls high in the air before falling down on the road.

Injured Girls Identified

The car can be seen disappearing from the scene. As seen in the visuals, the car is a yellow coloured sedan. Further details on the vehicle involved in the crash are not known yet. The injured girls are identified as Aishani Jadhav (14) and Janhavi Kanojia (14) and are undergoing medical treatment.

State Child Rights Panelist To Meet Victims

The matter of this accident has been taken up by Sushiben Shah, Chairperson of the Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights and spokesperson for the Shiv Sena. She will also visit Nair Hospital on Saturday evening to inquire about the nature of the injuries sustained by the girls.

