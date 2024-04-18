Navi Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Loses Life In Hit- And-Run Accident; Driver Booked For Negligent Driving

Representational Image

A cap cost life for a 58 year old Ola driver who was a pillion ride on the bike of his friend. The deceased identified as Sakil Abbas Mukadam, was with his friend Amjad Ali Chaudhary on the friend’s bike and was travelling from Vashi to Mahape, when the accident happened near the white house. Originally from Sindhudurg and a resident of Ulwe, Mukadam was wearing a cap and on the way, his cap flew away following which he asked Chaudhary to stop. Mukadam got down and went behind to take him cap. Since time passed and he had not returned, Chaudhary too got down and went back to check on his friend only to find him severely injured and lying at the road side.

Victim Taken To Hospital, Succumbs To His Injuries

Chaudhary took Mukadam to Vashi General hospital in an auto rickshaw from where he was shifted to JJ hospital wherein in the course of the treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. Even as the accident happened on February 23, the FIR against the unidentified truck driver who ran over Mukadam was registered only on Wednesday after the friend approached the police with the complaint. “The deceased and his family were at their hometown for the rituals and were waiting for the Ramzan month to get over after which they finally approached us with eth complaint. We are investigating the case and are trying to locate the driver with the help of the cctv footage,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

Past Accidents In Navi Mumbai

In another incident of fatal accident reported in Navi Mumbai, Kharghar police has booked a 44 year old man for negligent driving after he rammed onto a 30 year old pedestrian at Belpada who was walking from Kharghar to Belapur. Rizan Sabir Ali Shah, the deceased, who worked as a caterer in Kurla was going back home in Kharghar at around 10pm on Tuesday when he was rammed onto by Arun Ghatvisave (44), a resident of panvel. The police has served a notice to Ghatvisave as per the provision of CrPC.