Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah To Visit Nagpur On September 24 To Strategise BJP's Comeback In Vidarbha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Mumbai: In light of the setback the party suffered in its traditional stronghold of Vidarbha during the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has begun preparations to regain its lost ground in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nagpur on September 24 to assess the situation in Vidarbha. He will also hold discussions with core committee members to finalise the election strategy.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that Amit Shah will be visiting Maharashtra on a two-day tour starting September 24. During the visit, Shah is expected to meet with key BJP party functionaries across the state. On the first day of the tour, Shah will interact with party members in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. On 25 September he is set to visit Nashik and Kolhapur, where similar meetings are scheduled.

Bawankule emphasised that Amit Shah's presence is expected to energise party workers and synchronise the state unit’s preparations for the electoral battle, as the BJP aims to secure a strong position in the upcoming Assembly polls.

This trip reflects the party’s efforts to maintain its foothold in key regions of Maharashtra, including Vidarbha and western Maharashtra. This is Amit Shah's second visit to Maharashtra in the last fifteen days. Previously, he held discussions with all party leaders in Mumbai regarding the elections.